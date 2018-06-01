Kendall Jenner’s romance with Ben Simmons is reportedly heating up. The couple was recently spotted heading to a hotel together after enjoying date night.

On Thursday, TMZ published a footage showing Jenner and Simmons entering a fancy Beverly Hills hotel. According to the celebrity news and gossip outlet, the video was taken hours after the two partied together at Hyde Nightclub until 2:10 a.m.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and Philadelphia 76ers player reportedly had a dinner date on Wednesday night. After which, they decided to go all out at the club before heading to the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills in the early hours of May 31.

Sources have since come out to clarify that Jenner and Simmons weren’t alone that night. Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Jenner’s pals Jordyn Woods and Kaia Gerber were also there and even joined the rumored couple for dinner at the L.A. restaurant The Nice Guy.

“Devin and Ben are friends and thought it would be fun for all of them to go out while they were in town,” a source told E! News. “The group started at The Nice Guy for dinner and drinks and then decided to continue the night to Hyde.”

The source added that Kris Jenner’s daughter was on high spirits that night because Simmons was there. “Kendall was definitely in party mood and was in a really good mood. She seemed super happy. She wanted to show Ben a good time, and wanted to take him out on the town.”

It wasn’t clear how Jenner and Simmons got separated from the group. But in the leaked video clip, Simmons is seen helping Jenner carry her bag from the car to their hotel room. And around this time, Booker and the rest were no longer seen with them.

Jenner and Simmons have been seeing each other for weeks now. The reality tv actress-turned-fashion model is rumored to be the reason why Simmons and ex-girlfriend Tinashe broke up. The singer’s teen brother even accused Simmons of breaking Tinashe’s heart last Sunday, according to Page Six.

Simmons and Tinashe officially called it quits on May 25, according to sources. This strongly suggests that Simmons had been cheating on the singer with Jenner since they have been spotted going out together even before the split.

Photo: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain