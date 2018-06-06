Ben Simmons who? Kendall Jenner was spotted having an intense make-out session with Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother Anwar just a day after she was seen biking with the NBA player.

On Tuesday, a photo showing Jenner and Anwar locking lips at a CFDA Awards after-party in the Big Apple was published online by TMZ. According to the entertainment news and gossip site, eyewitnesses shared that the hot and heavy action between the two lasted for around two hours.

Jenner, 22, and Anwar, 18, reportedly kissed and cuddled, and the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star even shared a snap of the younger model’s tattooed hands on her Instagram Story. They were together for the most part of the party and only separated when Jenner decided to head back to her hotel at four in the morning by herself.

The supermodel’s passionate kissing with her friends’ younger brother comes just a day after she was seen biking around L.A. with the Philadelphia 76ers player. There are speculations that Simmons is now old news for Jenner, who appears to be more interested in Anwar. It’s also perfect timing for Jenner, since Anwar just broke up with Nicola Peltz early this year though they attended Prada’s Resort 2019 fashion show together last month, according to E! News.

Jenner has always been secretive when it comes to her relationships even though her former beaus were revealed to the public. Prior to Simmons, she was linked to Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jordan Clarkson and Detroit Pistons’ Blake Griffin. In an interview with Vogue this past March, Jenner admitted that she prefers to keep her love life private as she addressed the lesbian rumors being thrown at her.

“… I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’ So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go the extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy,” she said.

Despite wanting to keep her relationships out of the public eye, her recent romance with Simmons was pretty much out there. The two were caught sneaking into the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills hotel at around 2:30 in the morning last Thursday after clubbing with their pals at Hyde Nightclub for a few hours. The following day, they were photographed heading to The Cheesecake Factory at The Grove for a lunch date.

Jenner’s relationship with Simmons gained a lot of criticisms when it was found out that they may have started dating while the athlete was still with singer Tinashe. Sources claim there’s been an overlap between the two ladies, which could explain why Tinashe quickly unfollowed her ex when reports linking Simmons with Jenner surfaced.

