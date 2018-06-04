Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have become inseparable ever since their romantic relationship was revealed to the public. Meanwhile, the basketball player’s ex, singer Tinashe, has seemingly reacted to the cheating issue with the “KUWTK” star.

On Sunday, photos of Jenner and Simmons biking together near The Grove in West Hollywood were published by TMZ. According to the entertainment news and gossip site, the biking date could be a sign that the fashion model is more serious with Simmons than with her previous relationships.

Kris Jenner’s daughter never hit the outdoors when she was with Blake Griffin or Jordan Clarkson, who are also professional basketball players. Jenner also appeared to be more relaxed with her third NBA star beau.

Two day prior, Jenner and Simmons were spotted heading to a lunch date at The Cheesecake Factory at The Grove in Los Angeles. The two tried to make it appear as though they were strangers to each other by arriving and leaving the restaurant separately.

Hours before their lunch date however, TMZ leaked a footage of the couple entering the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills hotel after partying with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Jenner’s pals Jordyn Woods and Kaia Gerber at Hyde Nightclub until 2:30 in the morning.

While Jenner and Simmons are having a blast lately, the ex-girlfriend of the Philadelphia 76ers player is also going all out in flaunting her body on social media. Tinashe has been updating her Instagram with bikini photos ever since news broke that her beau was romantically seeing the fashion model.

One of Tinashe’s uploads shows her lounging by the pool in Las Vegas. The “2 On” hitmaker captioned the post, “Life’s crazy, ain’t it.” Some of her fans interpreted it as her response to Jenner and Simmons’ romance, so they cheered her on by suggesting that she shouldn’t look back at her failed relationship.

As what Page Six claimed late last week, there’s been an overlap between Simmons’ romance with Tinashe and Jenner. Simmons and Tinashe reportedly called it quits on May 25, while sources said he and Jenner have been dating for weeks prior the split.

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Kempin