Kendall Jenner is not pregnant.

On her Twitter account, the 22-year-old reality TV star replied to a post uploaded by MTV Australia saying that fans thought Jenner is pregnant because of her cryptic photo. She clarified that she’s not expecting her first child and said that she just “loves bagels.”

Jenner’s photo showed the supermodel with a much bigger stomach, and fans immediately assumed she is pregnant. Supporters of the model are aware of Jenner’s physical features, and as a model, they claimed that it’s impossible for her to not be pregnant when her stomach appeared to be bigger.

Meanwhile, Bustle recently wrote an article on why it’s improper to ask if Jenner is pregnant after seeing her Instagram photo. The publication noted that asking if Jenner is pregnant is wrong because no one should analyze or criticize another person’s appearance based on the size of their stomach.

“Analyzing someone’s body and judging the size of her stomach is not acceptable behavior, no matter who the individual is – whether it’s a stranger in line in front of you in the grocery store, or a start on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’ It’s just one more way that society polices women’s bodies,” the publication noted.

In other news, this is not the first time that fans assumed that Jenner was also pregnant. In October, she teased fans with an upcoming announcement, and everyone thought that she will confirm her first pregnancy.

On her website, Jenner penned a post with the title, “My Big Announcement,” but it simply had to do with the new features on her app. However, fans couldn’t help but ask Jenner if she will also reveal that she’s pregnant since her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was reported to be pregnant one month earlier.

Jenner is obviously not pregnant, and Kylie has not confirmed whether or not she is really expecting her first child with boyfriend, Travis Scott. But the Kardashian-Jenner clan will be welcoming at least two new additions to their family this year: Kim Kardashian-West’s third child and Khloe Kardashian’s first baby.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images