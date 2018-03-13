“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner both lead very busy lives, but they still take the time to bond with each other.

This is exactly what the two recently did when they enjoyed a sisters’ night out at The h.wood Group’s Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood on Sunday, March 11.

“It was one of Kylie’s first nights out [since giving birth to daughter Stormi],” a source told Us Weekly about their date. “She and Kendall just stuck together and enjoyed dinner and hung out for a couple of hours. They were both in a great mood and left through the back exit.”

Their dinner date came after they attended the baby shower and birthday party hosted by their sister Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The two really enjoyed each other’s company during the back-to-back parties because they shared some really cute photos on Instagram.

Kendall and Kylie even have their own fashion line named after them. Last year, they delved into swimsuits and told Vogue that they were really inspired by the style of their mother, Kris.

“We were inspired by old school ’80s bathing suits like my mom used to wear,” Kylie shared. “My mom has the most amazing ’70s and ’80s swim collection. I’ve worn some lately, so we were really inspired by that sexy sport vibe.”

Kendall added, “We are loving everything high-cut because it looks amazing on all body types.”

As for her day-to-day looks, the Jenner sisters also love to experiment. Kendall told W Magazine that she is currently leaning towards soft fabrics paired with the most unexpected pieces. She also adores great bodysuits with statement jeans. “We are loving slip dresses still and are playing around with how we style them. We love them with an oversized deconstructed denim jacket or a puffer,” said Kendall.

On the other hand, Kylie is a huge fan of athletic and casual wear. “We are also loving polished athleisure looks. We love velour in rich colors and pairing it with feminine silk camisoles and bodysuits - super comfortable and chic,” she said. Photo: Getty Images/Jerod Harris