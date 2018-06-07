Kendra Wilkinson has issued an apology to ex Hank Baskett for cutting his football career short. The reality TV actress owned up to the things she’s done that caused the latter’s early retirement from the sport.

On Wednesday, Wilkinson took to Twitter to publicly say sorry to her soon-to-be ex-husband. “I want to apologize publicly to Hank. I was the reason your football career ended. I regret doing that to u and i hope u learn to forgive me one day. I loved u and was always your number one fan (sic),” she wrote in a series of now-deleted tweets, according to ET Online.

Wilkinson continued her apology by saying, “I was 24 when i got married. Now I’m 33. I made a lot of mistakes through those young years and im sorry for making u feel the way i did (sic).” She noted that what she only wanted was to have a family with Baskett because she never had “a solid one” and she regretted not being able to give more to her ex.

It’s not clear why the “Kendra on Top” star quickly deleted her tweets, but she also did the same thing a day before when she live-tweeted her and Baskett’s argument. She previously revealed on the social networking platform that her baby daddy was blaming her for his failed football career. Baskett also allegedly blamed her for the cheating scandal because he only looked for pleasure elsewhere because she was pregnant at the time.

The exchange did not end well because Wilkinson discovered that Baskett was recording her the entire time. “I’m minding my business and after I tell him to leave me alone he disrespects me. I’m trying to get out of my house fast. I’m beyond sad. But recording me is my trigger,” she explained in her final but now-deleted tweet during their argument.

It’s not known if Baskett has learned about his ex’s apology. Around the same time that the glamour model posted it on Twitter, the former NFL star was spotted in Calabasas casually grabbing breakfast-to-go from Lovi’s Delicatessen. Photos of the retired athlete walking the streets while carrying his meal were published by Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, celebrity publicist and event planner Richard Harlow dished that prior to their intense fight, Wilkinson and Baskett attended a party at Kids World in Oak Park, California with son Hank IV, eight, and Alijah, three. Harlow claimed they looked very happy while co-parenting their children at the event.

“They both had a great time with their kids and had smiles on their faces the whole time,” Harlow told Us Weekly of the family’s appearance at the birthday bash for Jessica Hall’s daughter, Sophie, last Sunday. “[They were] having some good family fun together [and] there was no indication there was any kind of friction or trouble brewing.”

