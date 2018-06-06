Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett loathe each other so much that their relationship has become “unhealthy” even though they promised to co-parent and maintain a united front in front of their kids.

On Tuesday, a source close to the former couple dished that they are now very hostile toward each other. “They try to keep it calm for their kids, but they both have so much animosity towards each other, so they throw daggers at each other and it’s become an unhealthy situation,” the source told Us Weekly.

The ugly situation between the two was confirmed by Wilkinson herself when she live-tweeted the same day that she and Baskett were having an exchange. In her since-deleted tweets, the mother of two accused the former football player of recording her during their heated argument.

The glamour model also revealed on social media that Baskett was blaming her for the demise of his athletic career. Moreover, the former NFL star allegedly blamed her for the cheating scandal, that it was her fault he looked for physical pleasure elsewhere because she was then pregnant with their second child Alijah Mary Baskett, now four, E! News has learned.

“I’m minding my business and after I tell him to leave me alone he disrespects me,” one of Wilkinson’s deleted tweets read. “I’m trying to get out my house fast. I’m beyond sad. But recording me is my trigger.” After deleting her previous tweets, she explained that she “felt threatened” because she was being recorded. Wilkinson deleted her explanation as well.

The source noted that it’s best for Wilkinson and Baskett, who are also parents to eight-year-old son Hank Baskett IV, to take some time off co-parenting together. “It seems like they will have to split their time with the kids and they aren’t ready to do things as a full family yet. Maybe down the line when they’re not so overly charged and frustrated, but they are obviously not in a good place right now and are hitting a lot point in the transition.”

Last week, Wilkinson shared with her fans the pain she felt while packing up her stuff to move on to the next chapter in her life. “I’m starting to box things up and my heart can’t hurt any more. I need prayers n strength today. I worked hard for my home,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on May 28, as per People.

Wilkinson and Baskett tied the knot in 2009 at the Playboy Mansion. They starred together on “Kendra on Top” and also went on “Marriage Boot Camp” when they tried to save their marriage after Baskett’s cheating controversy in 2014. Wilkinson officially filed for divorce in April.

