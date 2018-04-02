Hank Baskett was nowhere in sight when Kendra Wilkinson and their kids celebrated Easter Day. The former NFL player’s no-show at the family affair further fueled rumors that he and his wife are divorcing.

On Sunday, Wilkinson took to Instagram to share photos of her kids — Hank Baskett IV, 8, and Alijah Mary, 4 — she took during their egg hunt. The former Playboy Playmate’s children look very happy with their egg-filled baskets in the snapshots. However, fans noticed that Baskett was noticeably absent from their supposed-to-be family activity.

Some took Baskett’s absence as a sign that the couple could indeed be heading to divorce like what recent reports claim. One fan wrote, “You gotta be happy. I learned after getting divorced from the father of my kids that he was in the sense of ‘Forever we will be connected.’” Another commented, “My heart goes out to both of you and the children … I wish you could see the benefits of your wonderful family and continue to fight for unity.”

Both Wilkinson and Baskett have yet to address the divorce rumors personally, but People learned from sources close to them that the couple’s family and friends are surprised to hear that the two are on the verge of calling it quits after nearly 10 years of marriage.

“They had some rough times, but that’s marriage. It’s bound to happen. They really tried, and their loved ones were convinced they’d come out of this stronger,” one source said.

Another insider shared that the “Kendra on Top” stars are having a hard time seeing things eye to eye because of their different personalities.

“Kendra is outspoken, extroverted and very sure of her opinion. She is much more the alpha but that’s simply how she’s wired. Hank is more introverted but eager to please and has a more subtle personality. They are both passionate people, but in their own ways,” the insider said.

Multiple sources have also disclosed to E! News that Wilkinson is now planning to file for divorce. She also appears to be looking at the positive side of things amid the ordeal. In a tweet she shared last Thursday, Wilkinson wrote, “The universe doesn’t stop for you. Whatever is supposed to happen will happen. At the end if all u have is faith, love and positive outlook then it’s a good day.”

Photo: Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for WE tv