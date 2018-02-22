Kendra Wilkinson has had enough of naysayers claiming she’s just making up her marital problems with husband Hank Baskett for TV ratings. The former Playboy Playmate has not only slammed such accusations, she’s also opened up about her real relationship woes with her husband.

The “Kendra on Top” star took to Instagram Wednesday to slam a published article about how she is allegedly manufacturing her marital woes with Baskett for the small screen. The tabloid story says, “Kendra is faking a marriage crisis in order to get WE tv to commit to a seventh season of ‘Kendra on Top.’ … She’s pretty much creating relationship problems with Hank to drum up interest and get them to renew the show.”

In response, Wilkinson came up with a list of reasons to point out how it makes no sense for her to manufacture drama for her show. “1. How do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense. 2. Yes we are having issues. 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years. 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not that I wanted but was a part of my journey and story.”

She then continued: “5. These issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are trying to [sic] hard to overcome, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family. 6. My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing I want to do is hurt Hank.7. I hope to get back to the fun Kendra you all know. That’s all I want n aim for. I hate drama.”

Wilkinson wrapped up her post by thanking her fans for the support and understanding they’ve shown her through the years. She also admitted that she has been to a lot of therapy lately because of her problems. “I’ve been to a lot of therapy lately n hope all gets resolved for me, Hank, kids and even for TV,” she wrote.

It can be noted that back in April 2017, Wilkinson opened to People about the changes in her and Baskett’s lives. “We’re different people than we were years ago. You know, you change. But you have to change together … Right now we’re in the healthiest place we’ve ever been. It’s all about each other. We want to help build each other and love each other and make sure we’re happy.”

Wilkinson’s statement at the time came years after Baskett got involved into a scandal with a transgender model in 2014. Reports disclosed that the athlete had an affair with the model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant. Even after the scandal got exposed, Wilkinson opted to save her marriage with Baskett.

Wilkinson and Baskett tied the knot in 2009. They are parents to eight-year-old son Hank IV and three-year-old daughter Alijah.

Photo: Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment