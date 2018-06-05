Kenya Moore just showed the receipts to shut down critics claiming she’s faking her pregnancy with husband Marc Daly.

On Monday, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star uploaded to Instagram a video of the ultrasound she had to check on her growing baby. Moore revealed in her caption that she got emotional seeing her first child’s beating heart.

“I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby’s heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself,” the 49-year-old wrote. “I couldn’t believe this miracle was growing inside me. And its heart was beating so fast.”

The television personality clarified that while her doctor could be heard saying “Barbie” in the clip, the gender of her child is still unknown. She then thanked her fans who have been showing her support and love during her pregnancy.

Moore’s post has since been flooded with positive comments by her fans and women who understand her situation. “God’s timing is always best. You waited a long time for this blessing,” one wrote. “Now that’s the sound of true happiness. God sure does know how to make a woman smile,” another commented.

The first-time mom hasn’t revealed how far along she is at present, but she did show off her baby bump on social media over the weekend. Moore posted a snap of her attending the Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo on Saturday. In the photo, her growing belly is emphasized by her formfitting white dress with red stripes.

Moore announced her pregnancy with Daly in April, but many tabloids jumped to the conclusion that she was faking it given her age. She addressed the tabloids on social media by sharing a picture of her and Daly from their wedding day. “Fake Husband Fake Pregnancy Fake Boyfriends Fake Storyline Fired Fake Divorce…At least be effing original with your hateful lies,” she captioned her post.

Prior to announcing her pregnancy, Moore was photographed at a fertility clinic in Barbados last November. She also admitted to undergoing medical treatments just so she could get pregnant. She previously told E! News that she really wants kids. “I absolutely want children. My husband wants children with me and we are working on it,” she said late last year.

Photo: Getty Images/Paras Griffin