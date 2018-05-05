Kesha has once again opened up about her past eating disorder. The singer-songwriter shared why she herself sought for treatment at the time.

In a teaser for her upcoming interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Kesha briefly addressed the eating disorder that forced her to check into rehab in 2014. “I knew I had to because I hated myself so much,” she said of the difficult time she had back then. More of Kesha’s thoughts on the disorder are expected to be disclosed this weekend.

This isn’t the first time that the “Tik Tok” singer has talked about her eating disorder. Late last year, Kesha detailed to Rolling Stone what it felt like to suffer the condition. “I really just thought I wasn’t supposed to eat food. And then if I ever did, I felt very ashamed, and I would make myself throw up because I’d think, ‘Oh, my god, I can’t believe I actually did that horrible thing.’ I’m so ashamed of myself because I don’t deserve to eat food,” she explained.

Kesha also admitted at the time that her serious problem with food got worse while her career advanced. “I was slowly, slowly starving myself. The worse I got and the sicker I got, the better a lot of people around me were saying that I looked [good],” she said. “They would just be like, ‘Oh my gosh, keep doing whatever you’re doing! You look so beautiful, so stunning.’”

Kesha revealed that she reached a point when she broke down to her mom and decided that it was time for her to seek professional help from a rehab facility. “I just remember crying into a carbohydrate, being like, I can’t eat it. It’s going to make me fat, and I’m fat, I can’t be a singer because pop stars can’t eat food — they can’t be fat,’” she said, recalling what her thoughts were when she met with a nutritionist.

In spite of the unfortunate situation she had when she battled the eating disorder, Kesha disclosed that something good actually came out of it: her new album “Rainbow.” The personal record, which was released in August 2017, was a turning point for the singer because it made her feel like she has already regained her life back, according to E! News.

Photo: Getty Images/Angela Weiss