Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne was carted off the field on a stretcher Sunday after being tackled by Crystal Palace’s Jason Puncheon. De Bruyne, however, was seen walking with two medical staff after the injury.

Puncheon’s tackle was called a “definite red card,” according to the Mirror. He was also hurt.

“With Kevin we were lucky,” Man City manager Pep Guardiola told BT Sport, according to ESPN. “I don’t know what happened today. We were lucky in the past. But I don’t know what happens in the future.”

De Bruyne, 26, also said he was okay after the game, commentator Ian Darke said, according to the Sun. He expressed anger that Puncheon was not given a red card for the conduct.

“He may not be ready for Watford in a few days,” Guardiola said.

Gabriel Jesus was also injured in the game, albeit worse than De Bruyne. Guardiola said the injury was not as bad as he initially thought but said Jesus would likely miss the team’s upcoming came.

“Hopefully [Jesus] will be one month,” said Guardiola. “Maybe two months he will be out.”

