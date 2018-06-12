The Golden State Warriors are keen to tie down Kevin Durant to a new deal and the reigning two-time NBA Champions’ general manager Bob Myers is hoping the negotiations can be swift.

The 2018 Finals MVP signed a two-year deal when he joined prior to the start of the 2016-17 season with an opt-out clause after the first-year. He did not exercise it, and will now be a free agent once his current deal expires this summer.

It was initially reported that he could opt-out and re-sign with the Warriors, but Durant confirmed his desire to remain with the two-time defending champions following their 4-0 win over the Cavaliers on Friday last week.

It was Durant’s second NBA title in as many seasons and the Warriors and Myers are keen to keep the forward at the Oracle Arena for the foreseeable future. The Warriors general manager made it clear that he can have any deal he wants.

The two-time finals MVP has the option of signing a max four year deal worth around $160 million or he could also choose yet another two or three year deal with an opt-out clause. Either way the ball is currently in Durant’s court with the Warriors hierarchy making it clear that retaining him is their first priority.

Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

Myers is hoping negotiations with Durant can be completed without any delay as they are open to meeting any of his demands regarding the terms on offer and the duration of the contract.

“Sometimes you don't negotiate. I'd love to have him for 10 years. Kevin Durant, look what he did for us last year. He did us a great service," Myers said, as quoted on ESPN. "He's earned the right to sign whatever deal he wants. I just want him to sign a deal."

"But [I] want him to be happy and want him to know that we want him as long as he wants to be here. He's earned that, to kind of lay out the terms. He can do whatever he wants. That shouldn't be a long negotiation. Our goal, to be honest, is to try to keep the whole thing together, so that's the pieces of the puzzle we've got to try to figure out," Myers added.

The general manager is keen on keeping the core group together as they have proven themselves capable of winning on a consistent basis. The Warriors have now won three of the last four NBA titles.

Myers confirmed that talks have been planned with the two more All-Stars on the team, namely Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, who have one and two years remaining on their current deals respectively. But, he was clear that their first focus will be on Durant, who can become a free agent.

“Sure, guys have proven they can win, so you want to keep that group together," Myers said. "I have no idea how that'll play out. It's a lot of different conversations that have to take place, and if that's something that we want to look into, I'm sure we could have those. Klay's got another year. Draymond's got two more. Kevin's really the free agent we have to focus on."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is also in the final-year of his five year deal he signed in 2014, but Myers is not concerned after admitting that it will be done pretty quick as both parties are committed to each other.

“We'll get that done pretty quick," the Warriors general manager said. "I don't think it'll be much to it."