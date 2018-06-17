The Golden State Warriors continued to cement themselves as one of the greatest teams in history when they won the NBA playoffs earlier this month.

Taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth straight NBA Finals, other than a close and controversial Game 1 encounter, the Warriors comfortably swept the LeBron James-led side for a third championship in four years.

Kevin Durant was named Finals MVP for the second year in a row while the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all played major roles as well, leading many to question whether anyone could stop a super team filled with four All-Stars.

But who is the best player on the roster? Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, who played in three of the last four finals during his time with the Cavaliers, believes it is Durant.

Durant moved from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Warriors in 2016, drawing plenty of scrutiny for not only joining a team he could not beat in the postseason, but a team who at the time, had won 73 regular season games. However, Irving defended the move, mentioning how the 29-year-old still stands out in such a stacked team.

"Kevin Durant has a presence about him that’s really unassuming but he dominates games," Irving said on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," as quoted on 247Sports. "And I think that in and of itself was like, ‘OK, now I got the championship, now I just wanna work on my craft.’ And now, of course, this platform we’re on as athletes becomes like, everyone starts attacking like, ‘no you're not enough. You’re not this, you’re not that.’ And it’s just like, ‘Bro, give it a break. Seriously. Let it go.’ Yes, he’s on an incredible team but he’s also the best player on that team."

Along with James, Irving was able to prevent a Warriors win in 2016 when the Cavaliers came back from 3-1 down to defeat the Bay Area side 4-3 to win the city's first-ever championship.

However, he departed the Cavaliers for the Celtics last year as he wanted to play for a side where he would be the main man. With rumors of James now potentially moving to the Boston side, though unlikely, Irving spoke of the pressure that comes with playing alongside the four-time MVP.

“I would say you’re being tested on the biggest stage in front of everyone, all the time," Irving added. "I mean like, there was not a time where it was like the eyes weren’t on me, on ‘Bron, on K-Love, our team, our organization. I went from being in Cleveland to having half the fans show up to now ‘Bron shows up and now every night is packed, every road game is like a home game for us."

"You think of the media attention that comes with all of that and the elevated pressure of, ‘Now it’s championship or you fail.’ And then you gotta figure out how you fit within the system. Basketball is a systemic game. How do you build that strategy and how do you fit in with that? And it was tough."