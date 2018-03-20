Kevin Hart and ex-wife Torrei called a truce to collaborate in preparing a grand party for their daughter’s 13th birthday. The exes have been publicly beefing about the actor’s cheating controversy, but they put their differences aside for Heaven’s party.

Over the weekend, Hart and Torrei put on a united front at Heaven’s birthday bash at Sky Trampoline Park in the San Fernando Valley. The ex-couple rented the entire joint for an extravagant “Black Panther”-themed party that also featured other Marvel heroes like Hulk and Captain America.

Heaven’s cake was obviously inspired by the Chadwick Boseman starrer. The former couple also hired African musicians to dress up as superheroes while performing several musical acts. They also did not forget to tap Heaven’s favorite hip hop duo, Rae Sremmurd, to perform at the event, TMZ has learned.

Hart’s present wife, Eniko Parrish, was also present, and sources say she and Torrei were also pretty civil despite their previous tiff. Torrei apparently continues to blame Parrish for the end of her marriage with Hart. The former even called the latter a “homewrecker,” but Hart defended Parrish and insisted that she does not deserve such label.

Meanwhile, the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” actor put his basketball skills to test during the party. Hart tried trampoline basketball at the event and wanted to show off his dunking prowess. Unfortunately, he repeatedly failed to dunk the ball. But he didn’t give up until he managed to do a 2-handed jam, as shown in a video TMZ obtained.

Meanwhile, Hart recently showed his support to his fellow Philadelphia-native and good friend Will Smith. The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum was previously criticized for his sloppy Spanish while reciting Ritchie Valen’s 1958 hit “La Bamba” in a video he took while in the Cayman Islands. Smith has since redeemed himself by uploading a clip of him singing Nicky Jam and J. Balvin’s Spanish track “X,” according to People.

Hart then grabbed the opportunity to not only show his support to Smith, but also playfully show his Spanish know-how. “I see my guy Will Smith has learned Spanish so now I’m not the only one,” Hart captioned an Instagram video of him spilling several random Spanish phrases.

Photo: Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Desert Smash