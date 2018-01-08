Is there something wrong with Kevin’s eyes?

In a sneak peek from Season 1, episode 11 of ABC’s “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” Kevin (Jason Ritter) starts his new job as a substitute teacher at La Salle High School. As he tries his best to get the attention and gain the trust of his students, the universe intervenes and messes with his sight.

While returning the students’ graded papers, Kevin literally cannot see one of his pupils. When Kevin calls Adam Hargrove (Martin Martinez), a student named Lola Jane (Tyla Harris) tells Kevin where Adam is sitting. But for some reason, Kevin only sees an empty chair, so he says that he’ll just hold on to Adam’s paper until he’s back in school.

Lola calls Kevin’s attention once again and points out that Adam is actually there sitting at his chair. “You mean this empty desk right here?” asks Kevin, who thinks that the student is making fun of him. “Messing with the substitute teacher? I get it. I’ve done it. OK, well played.”

But Lola isn’t messing with Kevin, because even Yvette (Kimberly Hebert Gregory) can see Adam. After the class, Yvette asks Kevin, “Why do you think the boy is invisible to you? Clearly it was a sign from the universe, but what does it mean?”

Apparently, Kevin figures out that Adam needs his help. According to the synopsis for the episode, Kevin tries to help the introverted student become more self-assured and popular. However, to do so, he must first pull off the second greatest freshman prank in the school’s history.

In the trailer for the installment, Kevin recruits his sister Amy (JoAnna Garcia) and his friends Tyler (Dustin Ybarra) and Nathan (J. August Richards) to help him set up the prank. “In order for this plan to work everything must be executed perfectly,” Amy says in the clip.

Elsewhere in the next episode, Amy and Nate struggle to plan the perfect first date, while Yvette contemplates life after her mission.

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” Season 1, episode 11, titled “Solo,” airs on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.