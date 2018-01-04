Kevin starts his new job as a substitute teacher at La Salle High School in next week’s episode of “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 11 of the ABC dramedy, Kevin (Jason Ritter) is determined to reinvent a shy student named Adam (Martin Martinez) into an accepted and admired member of his high school class. But in order to so, Kevin must first pull off the second greatest freshman prank in the school’s history.

In the trailer for the installment, Kevin recruits his sister Amy (JoAnna Garcia) and his friends Tyler (Dustin Ybarra) and Nathan (J. August Richards) to help him set up the prank. “In order for this plan to work everything must be executed perfectly,” Amy says in the clip.

As revealed at the end of Season 1, episode 10, Kristin (India de Beaufort) submitted an application for Kevin for the school’s recent job opening for a substitute teacher. Kristin told Kevin that she decided to submit his name after seeing how good he was with kids when she asked him to watch her students for a few minutes the other day. While Kevin didn’t think he’s fit to be a teacher, Kristin said that it will be fun, adding that they’ll get to hang out more if he took the job.

Elsewhere in the next episode, Amy and Nate struggle to plan the perfect first date, while Yvette (Kimberly Hebert Gregory) contemplates life after the mission.

Last episode ended with Tyler receiving a letter from Canada. While it’s unclear who the letter sender is, next episode will likely reveal that it came from Yvette, aka the mysterious lady he met in Laos.

“Somebody like Tyler is of course going to fall for a celestial being because he’s such a pure soul. It makes perfect sense,” series co-creator Michele Fazekas told Entertainment Weekly last December of why Tyler fell hard for Yvette. “But now this complicates things for Yvette, it complicates things for Kevin, and the more they try and fix it, the worse it gets. It will have interesting complications moving forward.”

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” Season 1, episode 11, titled “Solo,” airs on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.