Kevin’s plan to help another good deed-doer backfires in the next episode of “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 12 of the ABC fantasy dramedy series, Kevin (Jason Ritter) encounters a mysterious do-gooder named Phoebe Powell (Kathleen Wilhoite) and attempts to help her raise money for a dog sanctuary. But for some reason, his plan backfires bringing her secret past to light.

In the trailer for the episode, Yvette (Kimberly Hébert Gregory) tries to make Kevin realize that his plan is not working. Despite Yvette’s warning, Kevin seems to have continued rolling out his plan, which unfortunately results in him being locked up behind bars. “This played out totally different in my mind,” Kevin admits to Yvette in the promo clip.

Also in the next episode, Tyler (Dustin Ybarra) believes that he has finally made contact with Yvette. As fans remember, Yvette had an unexpected encounter with Tyler in Laos in Season 1, episode 9. And since that chance meeting, Tyler has become so obsessed with reconnecting with her. Concerned by Tyler’s desperate search for her, Yvette sent him a letter from Canada at the end of Season 1, episode 10.

Photo: ABC/Guy D’Alema

While Yvette and Tyler’s budding romance brings more lightness to the show, co-creator Michele Fazekas told Entertainment Weekly last month that Tyler’s fascination with Yvette will eventually become an added complication to Kevin’s mission to save the world. “Somebody like Tyler is of course going to fall for a celestial being because he’s such a pure soul. It makes perfect sense,” Fazekas explained of why Tyler fell for Yvette. “But now this complicates things for Yvette, it complicates things for Kevin, and the more they try and fix it, the worse it gets. It will have interesting complications moving forward.”

Elsewhere in episode 12, Nate (J. August Richards) must do some soul searching about his relationship with Amy (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) after he invites her to a friend’s wedding only to discover that his ex-wife will also be attending.

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” Season 1, episode 12, titled “Caught White-Handed,” airs on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC. Watch the trailer for the installment below: