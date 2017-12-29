Yvette is so proud of Kevin!

After Kevin (Jason Ritter) finally found one of the 35 missing righteous souls in the last episode of “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” Yvette (Kimberly Hebert Gregory) gathers her fellow celestial beings to show Kevin off but not before pointing out to her coworkers that she’s right all along.

“I am so glad you came back and before anyone apologizes let me just say I understand why you strained,” Yvette tells her colleagues in a sneak peek from Season 1, episode 10 of the ABC series. “I know some of you had been deceived [that there were no longer other righteous souls out there]. You’d been led to believe that our path was false. It’s a time of confusion, darkness. But now light has managed the shadows and illuminated the truth.”

Yvette then introduces Kevin, but it seems that the former needs to learn a thing or two about making introductions as she’s introducing him to her colleagues while he’s asleep.

When Yvette thinks that one of her fellow guardians is about to say some unflattering things about Kevin, Yvette starts to describe who Kevin really is. “[Yes, he looks] weak, vapid, grotesque even. But when this man is awake, he is a machine,” Yvette says of Kevin. “He is at one with the universe, a divining rod for righteous souls waiting to be anointed.”

For some reason, one of Yvette’s coworkers asks if they can touch Kevin. When Yvette agrees, they start touching him until he wakes up confused.

Elsewhere in the installment, according to the synopsis for the hour, Kevin attempts to help a man (Trent Garrett) start dating again after a bad break-up. But as revealed in the trailer for the hour, the girl the guy wants to date is none other than Kevin’s ex Kristen (India de Beaufort).

Also in the next episode, Yvette becomes concerned by Tyler’s (Dustin Ybarra) desperate search to reconnect with the mysterious lady he met in Laos. Meanwhile, Reese (Chloe East) befriends the new girl at school, and Amy (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) finally finds the courage to ask Nate (J. August Richards) out on a date.

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” Season 1, episode 10, titled “The Ugly Sleep,” airs on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.