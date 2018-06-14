Kevin’s Spacey’s acting career is far from over. He might have been booted out of several movie and TV projects after his sexual assault scandals broke out, but he is now back in the game with a new movie called “Billionaire Boys Club.”

According to NME, Spacey will star in the movie as real-life con artist Ron Levin. He co-stars in the film with Taron Egerton, Emma Roberts, Suki Waterhouse, and Ansel Elgort.

“Billionaire Boys Club” is all about the 1980s Los Angeles Ponzi scheme crime ring that targeted the families of Harvard students. It is directed by James Cox and will be released on Aug. 17.

It was “Star Trek: Discovery” star Anthony Rapp who first talked about Spacey’s indiscretions. Rapp told Buzzfeed that he was sexually assaulted by the actor back in 1986 when he was 14 while Spacey was 26.

Spacey reportedly carried Rapp “up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold.”

“But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me,” he continued. “He was trying to seduce me. I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

After his revelation, several crew members of “House of Cards” came forward and accused Spacey of inappropriate behavior on set. Other men also revealed their encounters with Spacey.

Because of these, Spacey was booted out of the Netflix series “House of Cards.” He was also immediately replaced by Christopher Plummer in “All the Money in the World,” which was directed by Ridley Scott.

While many people are angry with Spacey over what he did, there are some individuals who sympathized with him. One of them is Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci, who is responsible for “Last Tango in Paris.”

Bertolucci told Scott’s editor Pietro Scalia “to tell Scott that he should be ashamed” for caving into public pressure and replacing Spacey, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Bertolucci explained that he is one with the #MeToo movement, and he does not condone violence against anyone. However, he does not think it was right to boot Spacey out just because the public was crying out for Spacey’s blood. “And then I immediately wanted to make a film with Spacey,” he continued. Photo: Getty Images/Rochelle Brodin