While many from Hollywood were not surprised that “House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey had been using his fame and power to sexually assault several men, there were still a number of individuals who were shocked to learn that the actor is involved in sexual misconduct.

One of them is Mena Suvari, who co-starred with Spacey in the 1999 award-winning film, “American Beauty,” reported People. In it, Spacey played a 42-year-old advertising executive who became obsessed with his daughter’s teenage best friend played by Suvari.

“I think with everything that I’ve been seeing that everyone’s been going through, it’s shocking,” Suvari said during a guest appearance on “​Megan Kelly Today.” “It’s really heart-wrenching.”

The only good thing about the accusations, according to Suvari, is that victims are now feeling braver about sharing their stories. “It’s important to focus on the conversation that’s happening and the healing, the victims — the right thing that’s to come out of this,” she said. “That’s sort of what I try to hope for and focus on the most. It’s something that we’re truly changing and moving out of.”

Despite what is happening to Spacey now, Suvari said that she has nothing but fond memories with “American Beauty.”

“For me, having the opportunity to work on American Beauty was something that was so special and so beautiful,” Suvari said. “I was so young and was so grateful to have a job. And to be working with such experienced individuals. Everyone on that set was wonderful to me. I had a beautiful experience working on that film.”

It was “Star Trek: Discovery” star Anthony Rapp who first talked about Spacey’s indiscretions. Rapp told Buzzfeed that he was sexually assaulted by the actor back in 1986, when he was 14 while Spacey was 26.

Spacey reportedly carried Rapp “up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold.”

“But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me,” he continued. “He was trying to seduce me. I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

Because of Rapp’s accusation, Spacey was booted out of his TV and film projects. After, several other individuals came forward and accused him of sexual harassment. Photo: Getty Images/Presley Ann