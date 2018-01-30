“House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey has been on the receiving end of criticism and hate ever since he was accused by “Star Trek: Discovery” star Anthony Rapp of sexual assault.

Even his own brother, Randy Fowler, is offering no excuses for his behavior. Fowler wrote a book entitled “A Moment in Time” sharing details of his harrowing childhood, in which he detailed his relationship with their Nazi sympathizer father, who is also a racist.

Their father, Thomas Fowler, started abusing him at the age of six by beating and whipping him, according to The Sun Online. At the age of 14, he was sexually assaulted.

“He would push me up against the wall and sodomize me,” recalled Randy. “My mother would be banging on the door saying ‘What’s going on in there? And he’d have his hand on my neck telling me to shut up and she’d just walk away.

Randy hated their dad so much that he called him “The Creature.” At one point, he almost killed him with a gun. But no matter how bad “The Creature” was, Randy claimed Spacey was worse because he victimized more people and hid behind his fame and wealth.

“I heard Kevin checked himself into some sex addiction clinic - well excuse me, but you’re in the wrong building. It's far more serious than that,” he said. “All my life I thought I had protected Kevin from my father and it turns out it’s all for nothing because he’s worse than my father, The Creature. He’s worse because he had wealth and power and with that you get influence.”

He also accused Spacey of being a “pathological liar” and for having a “creepy” relationship with their mother, Kathleen. In fact, Randy said Spacey treated their mom more like “a lover.”

“You know their relationship was very strange - there have been rumors floating round the family it’s not just something I speculate on,” he said.

“She used to hang all over him like a cheap suit, it was disturbing. I wish my mother would have given me a tenth of that love and affection.”

Spacey was at the peak of his career when “Star Trek” star Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual misconduct dating back to 1986. After, several members of the “House of Cards” crew came forward and accused Spacey of making their work environment toxic because of his “predatory” behavior.

Because of the accusations, Netflix severed ties with Spacey, and many of his movie projects were dropped. The actor has now checked himself in to a sex addicts rehab in the Arizona desert. Photo: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown