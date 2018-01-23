Khloe Kardashian will be releasing her own makeup line soon at the same time she confessed that she loves Selena Quintanilla.

Just like her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the "Revenge Body" star will soon be launching her own makeup line. According to TMZ, Khloe already filed a trademark for "KOKO Kollection by Khloe Kardashian" and "KOKO Kollection."

At the time, it remains unknown what products she wants to sell, but the TV personality's application includes a broad range of makeup merchandise. Her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, may also launch her own line of cosmetics. According to the publication, Scott Disick's ex wants to file a trademark for "Kourt."

At the time Kylie and Kim have already made names in the cosmetic industry. The 20-year-old is popular with her lip kits. Meanwhile, Kim's KKW Beauty is known for its ultralight beams and contour collections.

In related news, the pregnant reality star admitted that she is also a fan of the "Dreaming of You" singer. In an interview with Telemundo’s MVTO, Khloe was asked about the Latin artists on her playlists and she mentioned Jennifer Lopez and Quintanilla while stressing that "we are big fans" to the "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" songstress.

"I just watched a documentary about her, and it's just crazy that after all these years, still the influence she has and how many fans she has. It is such a beautiful thing," Khloe said about the late singer (via People). "It just shows the type of person she was."

According to Tristan Thompson's girlfriend, she loves Quintanilla's "Como la Flor." But she's also a huge fan of her English songs.

Quintanilla just received her posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame in November. In addition, Nov. 3 was declared as an official "Selena Day" in Los Angeles.

"I'm a little bit emotional, but more so, excited that this is happening and that there will be a place where Selena will be recognized as an artist," her sister Suzette Quintanilla said. "And, what better place than to have her star in front of the Capitol Records building. It's a full circle moment for me."

Quintanilla's recognition was a long time coming for the family. They know and the late singer's fans are aware of her significance in the music industry as well as to her fans where her memory lives on.

"I think she represents us as a whole, as Hispanics and Latinos. But, I think she's also, beyond that, she's multicultural," Suzette said. "People from different backgrounds have embraced her as an artist. So, I think that everyone is going to be very happy celebrating this epic moment with us."

Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy