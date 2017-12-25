Khloe Kardashian recently showed off her baby bump days after confirming that she’s pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson’s son.

The 33-year-old reality TV star shared photos and videos of herself wearing her Christmas dress on social media. In one of her posts, Kardashian is seen touching her growing baby bump.

Kardashian has been hiding the bump for the past couple of months since it was first reported that she’s pregnant. But after confirming the news on Wednesday, the recent post marked the reality TV star’s first time to show off her bulging stomach.

In September, multiple sources claimed that Kardashian will give birth to her baby – a boy – early next year. But the size of her bump suggests that Kardashian may only be around four to five months pregnant. This means that she won’t give birth until April.

Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, is also rumored to be expecting her first child – a girl – with boyfriend, Travis Scott. However, Jenner has yet to confirm her pregnancy. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO wasn’t photographed at her mom Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve dinner.

There are speculations that the 20-year-old is trying to hide her baby bump from the paparazzi especially since she gained a considerable amount of weight. “Her body is changing and she’s very self-conscious about it. She’s always been insecure that she’s not as curvy or pretty as her sisters,” a source told People.

Jenner also has no plans to confirm her pregnancy anytime soon. “Kylie is only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now. She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s of course having fun teasing everyone. She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to,” another source said.

The cosmetics mogul’s family was the first people she informed about her pregnancy, and everyone was excited for her. In January, fans may finally learn about Jenner’s pregnancy in an upcoming episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” She is expected to give birth earlier than Kardashian.

