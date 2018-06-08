Khloe Kardashian is always ready to support her man.

Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Tristan Thompson is still one lucky guy because he had his girlfriend and baby mama, supporting him.

Kardashian was all smiles as she attended the game held at the Quicken Loans Arena wearing an oversized T-shirt and distressed denim, according to E! News.

Her appearance in the game really meant something since the couple had been going through a rough patch for the past few weeks. Days before Kardashian gave birth to her daughter, True Thompson, the basketball player was caught cheating on her with another woman.

Kardashian’s friends, family and fans all suspected she would dump Thompson immediately because of what he did, but she surprised the world by staying with him and rekindling their relationship.

In fact, Kardashian is even considering marriage with Thompson somewhere down the road. “Khloe wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” a source told People. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies.”

However, there are many things the couple need to deal with first before heading towards the altar. Sources close to the reality star revealed that Kardashian and Thompson have been fighting constantly in light of his infidelity.

“She doesn’t know how she’s going to rebuild trust in him,” the insider explained to Us Weekly. “She knows her family and friends aren’t supporting him or her right now.”

Kardashian has been keeping Thompson on a tight leash, especially when he’s away on games. Because of this, Thompson is feeling drained from all the drama he started.

“Tristan is completely emotionally and physically exhausted from the cheating allegations and of course the playoffs,” the source said.

The one thing keeping the couple strong is their daughter, True. Kardashian even called True her "bestie for life," while Thompson is resolved to do right by his girls.