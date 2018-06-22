What exactly went down between “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, after he was caught cheating on her?

Fans of the reality star do not know, since Khloe kept mostly to herself during that difficult time. However, multiple sources told Us Weekly that the issue will finally addressed in the upcoming 15th season of the reality series.

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic,” a source close to Khloe said. “It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much. They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloe is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air.”

A second source said that Thompson hopes his “cheating scandal won’t be a huge story line,” and he would prefer that the topic remain taboo. However, Khloe is firm about her decision to let the issue be aired.

“He doesn’t understand why it has to be addressed, but Khloe has said if it’s not dealt with on the show, questions will continue to linger,” the second insider explained. “No one has heard from Khloe directly about what she felt or what she has gone through, and she pointed out to Tristan that she won’t do anything to hurt him by briefly discussing the cheating. She has moved on from it.”

But while the family will discuss Thompson’s cheating, the NBA player will not make an appearance on the show. “Khloe could actually care less about whether or not he does,” the source said. “She is focused on trying to rebuild the trust in the relationship.”

It seems like Khloe and Thompson are on the right track, since they have been spotted enjoying quiet outings. A family insider even told People that they are in the “best place” since the cheating scandal, and it is all thanks to Khloe’s determination to make things work.

Khloe and Thompson welcomed their daughter, True Thompson, just this April. Days before she gave birth, Thompson was exposed as being a cheater. He was spotted at a club in New York City on Saturday, April 7 with a brunette -- Instagram model Lani Blair. They were later seen walking towards his hotel. Photo: Getty Images/Jason Miller