Before giving birth, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian has already decided what to name her baby girl - True Thompson.

However, the reality star has yet to decide on the baby’s middle name. For now, Khloe is still at odds whether or not to give True one. “True doesn’t have a middle name — for now. It was enough pressure to pick a first name!” Khloe shared on her app and website Friday. “I have a couple of names in mind, I’m just not completely sure about it yet. I plan to take my time and decide if I’ll give her one at all.”

It seems like True’s birth certificate only has one name on it, but Khloe said she’s free to change it any time. “I’ve already spoken to my lawyers about it. I can add it at any time and it’s easy to get on the birth certificate,” she said, adding, “I just don’t feel pressured to do it at the moment!”

Earlier, Khloe revealed that it was her grandmother, Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton who first suggested that her daughter be named True. Because of her baby daddy and boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, Khloe said she wanted a name that started with a “T.” Surprisingly, it was her grandmother who came up with the best suggestion.

“Picking a name for your child is really so tough!” Khloe wrote. “I knew I wanted my baby to have a ‘T’ initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my grandma MJ suggested True.”

What Khloe loved about the name was how significant it was for their family, and she is excited to head back home so baby True can finally meet her great-grandmother.

“She told me it was my great-grandfather’s first name and my grandfather’s middle name. It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head,” she explained. “I love that it’s a family name and I can’t wait to get back to L.A. so True can finally meet MJ in person!”

Khloe’s family and friends are all eager to welcome her back home, but she has decided to stay put in Cleveland for the time being. Despite Thompson’s infidelity, Khloe forgave him and even chose to be by his side for now because she feels “the whole world is against Tristan. No one in her world is supporting Tristan and she’s still in love with him,” a source told Us Weekly. Photo: Getty Images/Angela Weiss