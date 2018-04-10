Khloé Kardashian is bored, bored, bored now that she is only waiting for her baby girl to arrive. It seems like the reality star is late in giving birth to her first child, and she is now telling the little one to hurry up and come out.

On Instagram, the mom-to-be posted a photo of her boudoir shoot with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. “We are ready whenever you are little mama,” she wrote with a blue butterfly emoji.

The emoji she used brought back memories of her sister Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, since the lip kit mogul dropped many butterfly hints throughout her pregnancy. According to InStyle, fans even thought that Kylie would name her daughter Mariposa, which is the Spanish word for butterfly.

Now that Khloé is also dropping the butterfly hint, does that mean her daughter’s name will be related to it? One thing’s for sure, Khloé has already chosen the name of her baby girl. She said earlier that the name might start with a “K” or “T.”

Pregnancy hasn’t been easy for Khloé, especially since she hasn’t been getting much sleep. “She’s waking up all the time, struggling to get comfortable,” an insider shared with Us Weekly, explaining that the soon-to-be mom “is tired all the time” and “exhausted.”

But despite the discomfort she has been feeling, her boyfriend reportedly made up for it by “always sending flowers and gifts.” Sometimes, the Cleveland Cavaliers center would surprise her by “tucking notes in her suitcase - cute things like that.”

The two have only been dating for over a year and a half, but the source said that “they have such a good relationship” and Khloé feels “very blessed” to have Thompson in her life.

Almost all the girls from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with the exception of Kendall, are already mothers, and Khloé is definitely excited to become one as well. Her sisters have been giving her lots of parenting advice, but Khloé admitted she is keen to follow Kim’s style.

However, a source close to the family told People that “Khloé also wants to navigate motherhood in her own way and isn’t really looking for other people to butt in. Khloé mostly wants to do things herself when the baby arrives. She will have some help for sure but she plans to be extremely hands-on.” Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy