One thing is for certain - nobody is happy to learn that “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian decided to stay with her cheating boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Her family and friends all wanted her to move on from Thompson, and so did her fans. When she chose to stick by his side, they cannot help but shake her hand.

One fan named “Queen Persia” posted on Twitter just how disappointed she was in Khloe for being a “hypocrite” and staying with “wasteman” Thompson.

Surprisingly, Khloe provided a reply.

Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe with different women just days before she gave birth to their first daughter, True Thompson. The NBA player had been seeing at least five different women before getting caught on April 10. By May 4, they were “fully back together.”

People are still curious why Khloe chose to stay committed to her relationship, and multiple sources have told Us Weekly that the issue will finally addressed in the upcoming 15th season of the reality series.

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic,” a source close to Khloe said. “It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much. They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloe is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air.”

A second source said that Thompson hopes his “cheating scandal won’t be a huge story line,” and he would prefer that the topic remain taboo. However, Khloe is firm about her decision to let the issue be aired.

“He doesn’t understand why it has to be addressed, but Khloe has said if it’s not dealt with on the show, questions will continue to linger,” the second insider explained. “No one has heard from Khloe directly about what she felt or what she has gone through, and she pointed out to Tristan that she won’t do anything to hurt him by briefly discussing the cheating. She has moved on from it.”

But while the family will discuss Thompson’s cheating, the NBA player will not make an appearance on the show. “Khloe could actually care less about whether or not he does,” the source said. “She is focused on trying to rebuild the trust in the relationship.” Photo: Getty Images/Jason Miller