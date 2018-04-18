Khloe Kardashian might have been overjoyed after she gave birth to her beautiful baby girl True Thompson, but that does not mean her boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson is off the hook for cheating on her.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Khloe’s family, particularly Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kris Jenner, has left Cleveland. But Khloe is staying put in Ohio in order to deal with Thompson’s indiscretions.

“Khloe is very torn on what to do with her and Tristan,” the source shared. “Khloe loves him deeply. He is the father of her child, but she feels betrayed and blindsided.”

“Khloe has had friends and family around her non-stop since the news broke that Tristan [allegedly] cheated,” the source continued. “Now that they are leaving, it will allow her time to process everything. Khloe’s main focus is being a mother and figuring out what is best for True.”

Despite the united front they have been putting, the insider dished that the couple actually “has hardly talked or seen one another because she is furious with him. Khloe is a strong woman, and whatever decision she makes, her family and friends will fully support.”

Meanwhile, TMZ also reported that Thompson’s status in Khloe’s life is “tenuous at best,” and there is a “chill in the air” whenever they are together. The main reason why Khloe is staying in Ohio, aside from wanting some time to think, is because the baby gear and nursery are all there.

But as soon as she is medically cleared to fly, Khloe will be flying back to L.A. with baby True. One thing’s for certain - the Kardashian-Jenner clan would welcome her with open arms since they are “livid” over Thompson’s cheating.

Thompson was spotted at a club in New York City on April 7 with a brunette. They were later seen walking towards his hotel.

He was also caught on camera with two women back in October - when Khloe was three months pregnant.

Days after his cheating scandal broke out, Khloe gave birth to their daughter. According to People, baby True arrived weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces and measuring 21 inches in length. Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil