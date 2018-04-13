Khloe Kardashian is now a mom! The reality star has given birth at a hospital outside Cleveland around 4 a.m. EDT on Thursday - just days after reports surfaced that her boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had been cheating on her.

But according to TMZ, the unfaithful boyfriend was still present when Khloe gave birth. Her mom Kris, sisters Kourtney and Kim, as well as best friend Malika Haqq were all by her side as she delivered her baby girl.

“Kris is in Cleveland giving Khloe as much support as possible,” an insider shared with People. “They’re trying to keep her emotionally stable. The whole family is beyond pissed at Tristan. The goal is to get Khloe out of there as fast as they can without jeopardizing the safety of the baby. Khloe just wants to be home.”

Khloe has not yet named her baby girl. Many fans believe that Khloe has already chosen a special name for her daughter. She even revealed earlier that it might start with a “T” for Tristan or a “K” for her and her family. But given Thompson’s infidelity, Khloe might have decided to select a different name altogether.

Thompson was spotted at a club in New York City on Saturday, April 7 with a brunette -- Instagram model Lani Blair. They were later seen walking towards his hotel.

Apparently, this was not the first time he allegedly cheated on Khloe. He was caught on camera with two women back in October, when Khloe was three months pregnant.

When Khloe learned of the news, she was inconsolable. A source close to the Kardashian family told Page Six that Khloe “was devastated when she saw the pictures of Tristan with that girl, she went absolutely ballistic at him. She is not only hurt, she is humiliated and worried for their child. How could he do this, and so publicly, when their baby daughter could arrive within a week?”

Even though the world was shocked to learn that Thompson was cheating on Khloe, his friends apparently already knew about it.

“None of his friends are surprised by this and they all know he cheats,” an insider close to the Cleveland Cavaliers player told Us Weekly. “Most of his friends and people in his circle also cheat and don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.”

Thompson and Khloe have been dating for over a year and a half. On September 2017, news broke out that Khloe was pregnant with her first child. By December, the couple finally confirmed the news about their pregnancy. Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy