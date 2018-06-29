Things seem to be going pretty well for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian as she celebrated her 34th birthday, since she got her beau Tristan Thompson and sisters hanging out with no animosity.

In fact, Kim even posted on her Instagram Story a hilarious video that showed her prodding Thompson to unblock her on Instagram.

In the video, Kim was asking Thompson to share his code. “Wait, what's your code? Khloe!” Kim called out to her sister. That was when the NBA player revealed that Khloe already has access to his phone. Thompson replied, “Huh? She knows it.”

Kim first expressed her disappointment in Thompson during a pre-taped appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Kim said that Thompson’s infidelity has really put their family on a tight spot. On one hand, they’re all upset with Thompson because of what he did. But on the other hand, they cannot lash out at him for the sake of baby True.

“Poor Khloe… Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so [expletive] up. We really were rooting for Khloe and we still are, you know, she’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over,” she said.

She then blocked him on social media, and he returned the favor. However, Kim backtracked on her statements when she appeared next on “Live With Kelly and Ryan.” Host Ryan Seacrest asked Kim if there’s any part of her that is rooting for Khloe and Thompson.

She smiled and replied, “Yeah, I mean… OK, last time I went on TV and I answered some questions about her I got blocked on social media—and not from Khloe. So, I’m going to...yes, I’m always rooting for her. I’m always rooting for love. I’m always rooting for families.”

It hasn’t been easy for Khloe to patch things up with Thompson after his cheating scandal broke out. A source close to the player told Us Weekly that they have been fighting constantly, so “Tristan is completely emotionally and physically exhausted from the cheating allegations.”

Hopefully, the worst is over for the couple and they have finally made amends for good. Photo: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison