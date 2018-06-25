The Kardashian-Jenner siblings definitely know how to tease one another. When Kendall Jenner posted a jaw-dropping sexy bikini photo on Instagram, her older sister Khloe Kardashian decided to take a jab at her.

“Why did you cut my head off?" Khloe teased, implying that the gorgeous body wearing a teeny yellow bikini belonged to her.

Even their youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, could not help but comment: “I had to like all three photos.”

Kendall is modelling the suit from Kendall + Kylie. So far, the post has generated over 3.4 million likes.

Kendall is currently seeing 21-year-old Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons. According to E! News, the pair have been spending a lot of quality time together over the past few weeks, although they have not confirmed the real status of their relationship.

Last Thursday, they partied at a nightclub in Los Angeles with friends. “They had a big table and they were all hanging out having a great time together. They had a ton of food, drinks and dessert and it was a long dinner,” an insider shared. “Kendall was very happy with Ben, whispering and giggling the entire night. After dinner, their friends all went out the front door and Kendall and Ben snuck out the back. They got into a waiting Rolls Royce and Ben drove them off.”

“Kendall and Ben were inseparable all night and didn't leave each other's side,” the eyewitness added.

Going out and about with Simmons is pretty daring for Kendall, who typically prefers to shy away from the limelight. Kendall’s dating style is really in contrast to her sisters who like to show off the men they are seeing. The supermodel earlier told Vogue: “I like my private life.”

“I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’ So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy,” she further explained. “I would always go the extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.” Photo: Getty Images/John Sciulli