Khloe Kardashian is ready to be a mother.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, 33, recently gave fans an update on her pregnancy and talked about her experience so far. On Wednesday, Kardashian told subscribers of her app that she’s doing great at eight months pregnant.

“I can't believe my little girl will be here soon! These past nine months have flown by, and I've loved every minute of it . So far my pregnancy has been super easy and I’m so beyond thankful for that. After my first trimester everything has been a breeze,” she said in her post.

As for her parenting style, Kardashian said there is one sister she plans to emulate when she gives birth to her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“The sister I think my parenting style will be most similar to is: Kimberly,” the reality star said of older sister Kim Kardashian West, who has three children.

Back in January, Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight that her family members often give her tips and advice about pregnancy and motherhood. With the exception of Kendall Jenner, Khloe is the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who doesn’t have a child.

“[I got] a lot [of advice from my sisters]. Too much . I’ve gotten to the point... I’m like, ‘ OK, shut the [hell] up and take your own advice ,” she admitted.

Among her sisters, oldest sibling Kourtney Kardashian, who has three children, who gives the most tips.

“Like, I love Kourtney, but... I ’ m going to figure it all out, I promise you. We ’ re all going to learn . So some advice is great, but it ’ s also not what you say, it ’ s how you say it ,” she explained.

What do you think of Kim’s parenting style? Are you excited to see Khloe’s baby? Share your thoughts below!

Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil