Khloe Kardashian’s dog, Gabbana, passed away earlier this week. The black Labrador was 14 years old.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old reality TV star shared the news to her millions of followers on social media. Kardashian did not say exactly why her dog died, but she expressed her gratitude to the adorable mutt for being with her especially during the most difficult times of her life.

Two years ago, Kardashian wrote a wonderful blog post about Gabbana on her official website. She said that Gabbana used to be their family’s dog, and she stayed with Kris Jenner at her house. But after Kris and Caitlin Jenner split, Kardashian decided to take Gabbana to her house so she would not be lonely.

“When my mom and Bruce separated, I was immediately like, ‘Let me take Gabbana!’ She was the family dog, and since Kendall and Kylie both moved out, I thought Gabbana was lonely. I wanted her to have fun home again!” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s sister, Kendall Jenner, also paid tribute to their sweet family dog. The supermodel shared a photo of a much younger Gabbana on her Instagram account.

Gabbana was recently featured in some episodes of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Season 14. In one of the installments, Gabbana hilariously lounged with Kim Kardashian-West and her sisters in the garden. Kim scratched Gabbana’s tummy, and the dog seemed to enjoy it.

After Kim was done rubbing Gabbana’s stomach, the dog did not move an inch. It seemed as though she was asking for more belly rubs from Kim. As of late, it is still unclear whether or not details about Gabbana’s death will be unveiled in “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Season 14.

In other news, the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan still have at least two dogs. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian purchased similar-looking dogs last year. Kim was tricked by the breeder into thinking that her dog is chill, but she actually barks nonstop. In one episode, Kim tried to exchange her dog for Kourtney’s dog, but the latter immediately figured it out.

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Allergan