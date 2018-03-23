Khloe Kardashian will soon give birth to her first child, and the expectant mother is both nervous and excited for it.

“Khloe seems a bit bored without her sisters around. She talks to them several times a day, loves to show off the nursery and asks for advice. Khloe keeps in contact with her family every day. She seems ready for her baby girl to arrive. She seems a bit nervous, but mostly excited,” the source told People.

The same source revealed that Kardashian has been seeking advice from her siblings, but she also wants to do things on her own as a first time mom.

“Khloe mostly wants to do things herself when the baby arrives. She will have some help for sure but she plans to be extremely hands on,” the source said.

Prior to her baby’s arrival, Kardashian has moved to Cleveland with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The couple will be welcoming their baby in Cleveland and not in Los Angeles where the reality TV star’s family are in.

“Khloe is taking it easy in Cleveland, getting everything ready and she can’t wait to meet her baby girl,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Kardashian announced her pregnancy in December via a lengthy post on Instagram. The 33-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also shared a photo of her baby bump at that time.

“My greatest dream realized. We are having a baby! I have been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, thank you for making me a MOMMY!” Kardashian wrote.

Photo: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez