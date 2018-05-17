“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian has a thing or two to say about the importance of being kind.

The new mom posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, saying that being kind is always the right way to go.

When a netizen wrote back, “Unless they’re ungrateful for it,” Kardashian responded with another tweet.

It seems like the reality TV star has been doing a lot of soul-searching recently. She posted a meme on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “Being around negative people used to drain me,” the meme read. “Now it makes me more appreciative of my life because they are examples of what not to do.”

Could Kardashian be referring to her unfaithful boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson? Despite his infidelity, she decided to forgive him after she gave birth to their first daughter, True Thompson.

Unfortunately, many from her close circle do not understand why she chose to stay with him. “Those around Khloe are trying to be as supportive to her as they can. It’s hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloe,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Luckily there’s this buffer time. She always planned to stay in Cleveland the first three months. Now with Tristan in the playoffs for possibly another month, no decision needs to be made right now.”

Thompson might be on his best behavior now, but Kardashian’s family and friends believe it is only a matter of time before he goes behind her back again.

“The main question everyone has now is: ‘When will he cheat again?’ It’s not a matter of will he? But it’s a matter of when will he,” an insider dished. “This should be the best time of her life but it’s been overshadowed with something so awful.”

But not everyone is voicing negative opinions about Kardashian getting back together with Thompson. “Kylie and Kendall [Jenner] are the closest with Khloe,” the source revealed. “Those are her girls. They’re being really supportive. They’re not making any judgment.”

“You’ll never hear the girls say anything negative about Tristan publicly. They’ll always suck it up. They’ll never tear down one of their sisters. If Khloe loves him, they’ll love him because he’s in her life and is connected to them forever now,” the source continued. Photo: Getty Images/Jason Miller