For Father’s Day, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian made sure to praise her brother, Rob Kardashian, for being such a great dad not only to his daughter, Dream, but also to her too.

“My brother Rob is like my father in so many ways — his sense of humor, silly nature, the way he loves and respects family,” Khloe wrote on her app and website. “My dad would do anything for his kids and my brother is the same way for Dream. I’m so proud of him!”

“My dad would be really proud that Rob wants to implement his Armenian roots into Dream’s upbringing. It would mean so much to him that all of his grandchildren are so close. It’s family over everything and I love that my brother is the same way,” she continued.

Rob is actually struggling physically and emotionally after breaking up with Dream’s mother, his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna. Their relationship was put on a strain due to their custody battle. Not only that, Chyna even filed a lawsuit against Rob and claimed that he physically and verbally assaulted her. Because Rob leaked nude photos of Chyna, he was also accused of damaging her brand.

“He can’t seem to get healthy even though he says he wants to be,” an insider shared with People. “He’s constantly up and down.”

The source said that Rob did lose “some weight” after his 2017 break-up with Chyna. However, the beef he’s continuously having with Chyna is making it hard for him to stay healthy, especially since he binges on food whenever he’s stressed out. “Food is the hardest part for him. He’s a big comfort eater,” the source revealed.

“Things were looking good for him,” added the source. “But then drama comes into his life or he goes through tough times and he gives up.”

Whatever issue he’s growing through, Rob can at least be comforted by the fact that his family will always back him up. For their part, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is worried about the safety of Dream under the care of Chyna. “She is just drama all the time,” a source close to the family said about Chyna. “The family’s just relieved Rob isn’t involved with her anymore.” Photo: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian