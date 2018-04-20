Khloe Kardashian has definitely learned a lot from her parents. Even though her dad, Robert Kardashian, passed away due to cancer back in September 2003, Khloe can still remember the important life lessons he passed on to her.

For the new mom, one of the most important things her dad taught her is the importance of family, according to Us Weekly. “The one thing I would take away from how my dad was with us is unconditional love,” she said. “It’s the entire point of family.”

Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, also shared lots of nuggets of wisdom to her. For that, Khloe will always be grateful. “There’s absolutely no way I could pick just one parenting technique I’ve learned from my mom,” she explained. “She’s just so incredible and has taught me so much.”

The motherhood bug has really gotten to Khloe, and she wants to spend as much time as possible with her daughter, True Thompson. “Khloe is absolutely obsessed with True and is up with the baby in the middle of the night whenever she cries,” an insider dished. “Khloe does have a nanny, but she is hardly working because Khloé is so hands-on.”

The only thing keeping Khloe from fully enjoying her experience as a mother is the knowledge that her boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had been cheating on her. The basketball player has already come crawling on his knees asking for forgiveness, and Khloe has not yet broken up with him. However, the status of their relationship is murky at best.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Khloe is feeling confused about what to do with Thompson. It’s true that Khloe really loves him, but she cannot get past his infidelity.

“Khloe is very torn on what to do with her and Tristan,” the source shared. “Khloe loves him deeply. He is the father of her child, but she feels betrayed and blindsided.”

Meanwhile, TMZ also reported that Thompson’s status in Khloe’s life is “tenuous at best,” and there is a “chill in the air” whenever they are together. The main reason why Khloe is staying in Ohio, aside from wanting some time to think, is because the baby gear and nursery are all there.

But as soon as she is medically cleared to fly, Khloe will be flying back to L.A. with baby True. One thing’s for certain - the Kardashian-Jenner clan would welcome her with open arms since they are “livid” over Thompson’s cheating. Photo: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici