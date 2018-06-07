Khloe Kardashian is a breastfeeding mom, but the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star admitted that she has a little help.

Khloe revealed on her website and app that she is relying on a “total lifesaver” product since she welcomed her baby daughter True Thompson, who is now 7 weeks old.

The new mom said she has been relying on the Baby Brezza Formula Pro One-Step Bottle Maker because she needs to supplement her feedings with formula.

“Technically, I don’t need something like this because I breastfeed, but because I don’t produce enough milk, I also have to give a bottle with every feeding,” she explained. “And, with the formula I use, I have to give True the bottle within 30 minutes of making it, so it’s amazing to have this machine make it for me.”

She added: “It’s super easy to use — and fast, so when I’m exhausted and can’t even keep my eyes open in the middle of the night, it’s a total lifesaver.”

Days before Khloe gave birth, her boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on her with another woman. Her friends and family reportedly expected her to dump him right after, but Khloe surprised them all by standing by his side.

Unfortunately, the road to reconciliation isn’t easy. “Khloe and Tristan are fighting constantly. All the time,” a source close to the new mom told Us Weekly. “She doesn’t know how she’s going to rebuild trust in him. She knows her family and friends aren’t supporting him or her right now.”

It seems like Khloe has isolated herself from her loved ones because they don’t like Thompson, so the source said she’s been living in a “bubble.”

“The family has had enough with the Tristan situation,” the insider dished. “Khloe doesn’t want to hear it anymore. Kim feels like the matriarch of the family and has always been the most protective one. She’s made comments in the public and is not making it easy for Tristan.”

Hopefully, the Kardashian sisters would move past this drama now that Khloe is headed back to L.A. with True. Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy