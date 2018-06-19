Even before True Thompson was born, her mom Khloe Kardashian already finished decorating her nursery and filling it up with all sorts of goodies.

Now, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is sharing on her app and website certain details about the nursery. “I love how elegant the flamingo is,” wrote Khloe.

For the wallpaper, Khloe chose a girly flamingo print. She explained that she was drawn to the bird because it’s “creative” and “not so traditional.”

And there’s also a special reason associating True with the flamingo. “True has the longest, skinniest legs like a flamingo!” said Khloe. “It’s so funny how we feel our children’s personalities before we even meet them. Maybe True picked the wallpaper in my tummy.”

True is Khloe’s first baby girl with boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Just days before she gave birth, Thompson was caught cheating on her.

Everybody expected that Khloe would dump Thompson because of his indiscretions, but she shocked her family and friends by staying with him.

“Those around Khloe are trying to be as supportive to her as they can. It’s hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloe,” a source close to the reality star told Us Weekly.

The main reason why Khloe didn’t head back immediately to L.A. and stay in Cleveland was to salvage her broken relationship with Thompson.

She reportedly feels that “the whole world is against Tristan. No one in her world is supporting Tristan and she’s still in love with him.”

People from Khloe’s close circle are also skeptical about Thompson’s good behavior. Sure, he might have promised not to cheat again, but many are not convinced that he will remain faithful.

“The main question everyone has now is: ‘When will he cheat again?’ It’s not a matter of will he? But it’s a matter of when will he,” an insider dished. “This should be the best time of her life but it’s been overshadowed with something so awful.”

But not everyone is voicing negative opinions about Khloe getting back together with Thompson. “Kylie and Kendall [Jenner] are the closest with Khloe,” the source revealed. “Those are her girls. They’re being really supportive. They’re not making any judgment.” Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy