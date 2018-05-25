“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian is clinging to prayer to help get her through every day.

The reality star even enjoys sharing the messages she is reading about, and the recent one she posted on her Instagram Stories had something to do with patience being rewarded.

“Something you’ve been praying for is about to happen for you. You’ve had enough lessons. You’ve been patient long enough,” the message read. “You’ve remained strong though many trials and challenges. Nothing broke you. You’re still here standing strong. Now is the time for you to start receiving.”

Her fans have a thing or two to say about her posts.

Many believe that the post has something to do with her boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Just days before she gave birth, he was caught cheating on her with another woman.

Much to the surprise of her friends, family, and fans, Khloe forgave Thompson and they are now back together. A source close to the reality star even said that Khloe sees wedding bells in their future.

“Khloe wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” the source told People. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies.”

Thompson is on the same page, because he “wants them to be together” and has admitted that his behavior was “completely wrong.”

Unfortunately, people don’t think Thompson will remain faithful to Khloe for long. Her friends still don’t trust him, and they suspect it’s only a matter of time before he goes behind her back.

“The main question everyone has now is: ‘When will he cheat again?’ It’s not a matter of will he? But it’s a matter of when will he,” an insider dished to Us Weekly. “This should be the best time of her life but it’s been overshadowed with something so awful.” Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy