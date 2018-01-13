Khloe Kardashian recently shared a sneak peek of her upcoming maternity line for Good American.

On Friday, the 33-year-old reality TV star shared videos of her new pieces of maternity clothing via Snapchat and Instagram Stories. In the video, Kardashian expressed her excitement after receiving the first prototypes for her collection.

“Co-founder Emma Grede and I have been working on this for six months, even before I got pregnant, which is crazy. I feel like we’re just putting things into the universe – ‘Ask, believe and receive,’ I’m all about it,” she said (via People).

Kardashain and Grede’s Good American maternity line is called Good MaMa, and it consists of mostly dresses, leggings and jeans that pregnant moms could wear on a daily basis.

The official release date for Good MaMa has not been announced, but Kardashian that it will be available in stores “soon.” “These are a dream. I’ve never worn maternity denim before so I’m really excited,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kardashian also admitted that she misses wearing jeans due to her pregnancy. And last week, she told Ellen DeGeneres on the “Ellen Show” that she’s opted to wear non-maternity clothes even though she’s already six months pregnant.

DeGeneres asked Kardashian is she doesn’t feel uncomfortable in the dress that she was in because it looked too tight. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star admitted that she couldn’t actually breathe properly.

Kardashian announced that she’s pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson’s first child in December on her Instagram account. DeGeneres asked her why she decided to make the announcement on social media and not on a talk show or in their reality TV show.

The fitness enthusiast said that she feels that she owes it to her fans to tell them what’s been going on in her life.

Kardashian is expected to give birth sometime in March, but her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who is rumored to be pregnant, is expected to give birth next month. Unfortunately, the 20-year-old cosmetics mogul has not yet confirmed whether or not she’s really expecting.

Photo: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez