“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian just turned 34, and she greeted the day with much love from her mom, Kris Jenner, and siblings.

Kris kicked off the birthday greetings with a throwback post on Instagram. In it, Kris was holding on to a sweet little Khloe, who was sporting long curly locks and wearing a Minnie Mouse backpack.

“Happy birthday to my bunny @khloekardashian!!” the proud mom wrote. “Beautiful, smart, kind and the strongest person I know, you amaze me every single day. You are truly an angel on earth, my beauty, and I am so proud of you. You bring laughter and love to everyone around you. You lift people up with your positivity and your passion.”

“This year we celebrate you being a new mommy, and all the amazing blessings that brings,” she added. “To watch you with baby True brings me the greatest joy. I love you to the moon and back!! You deserve the world.”

Meanwhile, Khloe’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, also called Khloe “an angel on earth” when she shared on social media a new photo of herself, Khloe and their daughters, True and Chicago.

Kim even retweeted some of the fans’ greetings for Khloe.

Khloe has been through a lot this year, especially since she gave birth to her first child, True Thompson. Days before going into labor, Khloe even found out that her boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had been cheating on her with multiple women.

She decided to forgive him, but the couple has been walking on eggshells lately trying to make their relationship work again. Her decision has upset her friends, family, and fans, but a source told People that Khloe “doesn’t seem too concerned how they feel about Tristan.”

“She still thinks she’s making the best choice for her and True,” said the source. “She doesn’t need her family’s approval and will keep doing her thing.”

Because of this, those who love Khloe decided to “respect her decision,” even though they have strong reservations about the NBA player. “Everyone knows Khloe plans on staying with Tristan, so things have been civil so far,” said the source. “They still have opinions about Tristan’s bad behavior, of course, but no one wants to upset Khloé.”

Photo: Getty Images/Cindy Ord