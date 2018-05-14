O.J. Simpson is not the father of Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe shot down this rumor after she shared her first video of her daughter, True Thompson, on Saturday. Many netizens were quick to comment that True’s appearance only confirms the conspiracy theory that Khloe is really the daughter of the former NFL star-turned-actor-slash-felon.

“Her daughter is Black which proves that O.J. Simpson is Khloe’s dad,” one netizen even declared.

But Khloe would beg to differ. “I mean… her dad is black silly. That’s why she’s black babe,” the reality star wrote back, referring to NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Khloe’s father, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., used to be a member of Simpson’s “Dream Team” of defense attorneys, according to People. He helped Simpson during his 1994 murder trial, and during that time, people were already whispering that Khloe does not look anything like her dad. However, everybody from the family has vehemently denied rumors that Simpson is Khloe’s dad.

When TMZ asked Simpson about Khloe’s pregnancy, he maintained that he is not related to the Kardashian-Jenner clan in any capacity. “I’m happy for them. Congratulations to her. But trust me, I have nothing to do with it. I would be proud if I had anything to do with it, but I don’t,” he said.

Meanwhile, things are still rocky between Khloe and her baby daddy, Thompson, after he was caught cheating on her. Khloe might have forgiven him for his infidelity, but her family and friends haven’t. In fact, Khloe’s decision to stay in Cleveland has “definitely caused friction” between her and her siblings.

“The family is still not happy with Tristan and they have no desire to spend Mothers’ Day with him,” an insider dished.

Even her friends feel the same way, and they are worried that he is eventually going to cheat on her again. “The main question everyone has now is: ‘When will he cheat again?’ It’s not a matter of will he? But it’s a matter of when will he,” a source told Us Weekly. “This should be the best time of her life but it’s been overshadowed with something so awful.” Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy