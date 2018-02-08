Khloe Kardashian recently slammed the paparazzi for giving her a hard time during her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old reality TV star, who is seven months pregnant, took her thoughts to Twitter to complain about the photographers who have been stalking her especially at their airport.

In her post, Kardashian said that flying has become quite taxing for her since she’s already seven months pregnant. And the paparazzi screaming rude things at her do not help make her feel any better.

Fans of Kardashian replied to her tweet and apologized on behalf of the paparazzi. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star replied and said that she doesn’t mind being photographed by the paparazzi. However, it seems that the photographers tend to take her most unflattering photos.

Kardashian also responded to Caitlyn Becker, an entertainment journalist, and said that she understands the paparazzi also have a job to do. However, they should do away with yelling obscenities directed at her. Kardashian also urged everyone to be sensitive to her hormones if not anything else.

Meanwhile, Kardashian just announced that she is already 29 weeks pregnant. Weeks ago, she also made headlines after she was criticized for still working out even though she’s expecting her first child. Kardashian fired back at her critics and said that she regularly consults with her doctor on what workouts she can and cannot do while she’s pregnant.

On Wednesday, Tristan Thompson’s girlfriend once again shared a series of workout videos on her Snapchat account (via the Daily Mail). Kardashian is expected to give birth to her baby in the spring. Initial reports claimed that she’s expecting a baby boy, but fans are convinced that she’s pregnant with a baby girl.

Also on Wednesday, she hosted a pink-themed dinner party for her family and friends, according to Elle UK. Kardashian also sported pink nail polish recently just like her younger sister, Kylie Jenner. Earlier this week, the 20-year-old reality TV star confirmed that she gave birth to a her baby girl, Stormi Webster.

Photo: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez