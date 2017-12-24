Khloe Kardashian was recently spotted at the Los Angeles Airport days after confirming her pregnancy with Tristan Thompson.

A photo of the reality TV star walking on the escalator was shared online via People. In the snap, Kardashian is wearing sunglasses and an all-black ensemble. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is also wearing a black hoodie that’s so loose it covered her baby bump.

Kardashian seemed to hide her pregnancy bump again during her first sighting since her pregnancy announcement. But fans already got to see a glimpse of her stomach after she uploaded a photo of herself wearing only a Calvin Klein sports bra and jogging pants.

Tristan Thompson’s girlfriend is expected to give birth early next year, but since her baby bump is still not very visible, it’s possible that her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, will give birth first. The 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics CEO is rumored to be expecting her baby – a girl – with boyfriend, Travis Scott.

On Wednesday, Kardashian announced that she and Thompson will be parents to their son. Thompson already has a son named Prince from his previous relationship with Jordan Craig.

Hollywood Life claimed that Craig is upset over the fact that Thompson will also be a dad to Kardashian’s baby especially since Prince just turned 1-year-old recently.

But a source also told the publication, “Jordan hates that she’s being painted as this poor victimized woman by people on social media – as she’s far from it. Jordan and Tristan had split already when he met Khloe, so he didn’t desert her at all, and they’re actually pretty good friends still, all things considered.”

The publication added that Craig has a successful business so she’s one to cry over spilled milk. She has also moved on from Thompson and doesn’t have any issue with him being a father to her son, as well as Kardashian’s first child.

Unfortunately, none of these claims have been confirmed or denied by Kardashian, Thompson or Craig.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images fro Good American