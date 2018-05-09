“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian did not like what she saw when paparazzi took photos of her when she stepped out for the first time since giving birth to her daughter, True Thompson.

Khloe posted on her website and app on Tuesday and vowed to get back in shape since her body has changed so much since getting pregnant and giving birth.

“When I saw myself in those first post-pregnancy paparazzi photos, I couldn’t believe how big my booty looked!” she wrote. “I can’t wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was.”

“I’m super excited because my doctor finally cleared me this week to work out and I’m going to meet with Coach Joe! I’ve literally been counting down the days,” she added.

Still, Khloe said she is “proud” of herself “for not being as big as I assumed I would be. But I’m ready to start getting my body back and feeling mentally clear again. Bring on summer and the hard work — I got this!”

A source close to the reality star already told People earlier that Khloe is “so happy being a new mom,” but she’s also “looking forward to getting back to her normal workout routine.”

Khloe is not the type of person to just lounge around all day doing nothing, so she likes setting goals for herself. This time, her goal is to get her pre-pregnancy body back.

“Khloe stayed in great shape during her pregnancy and was committed to staying healthy for herself and the baby,” said the source. “She told herself she wasn’t going to stress about getting her body back right away [since] she needs to be kind to herself and give it some time. But working out is a big part of Khloe’s life and she’ll be back in action in no time.”

“She’s going to be the hottest mom around!” the source added.

Khloe appears eager to get her life back on track. She has even mended her relationship with her unfaithful boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Days before she gave birth to True, he was caught cheating on her with another woman. Turns out, Thompson had been cheating on her throughout her pregnancy and probably throughout the entire duration they were together.

Despite this fact, a source close to Khloe confirmed with Us Weekly that they are “fully back together.” In fact, Khloe has decided to stay in Cleveland some more because she feels “the whole world is against Tristan.” The source explained that no one in the reality star’s life supports Thompson but she is “still in love with him.”

Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy