Despite his lies and infidelity, NBA star Tristan Thompson is off the hook as far as “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian is concerned.

The TV personality has reportedly forgiven her boyfriend and baby daddy, and a source close to her told Us Weekly that they are “fully back together.” In fact, Khloe has decided to stay in Cleveland some more because she feels “the whole world is against Tristan. No one in her world is supporting Tristan and she’s still in love with him.”

“Those around Khloe are trying to be as supportive to her as they can. It’s hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloe,” the insider explained. “Luckily there’s this buffer time. She always planned to stay in Cleveland the first three months. Now with Tristan in the playoffs for possibly another month, no decision needs to be made right now.”

Khloe’s decision has undoubtedly disappointed her friends and family, and it seems like they are just waiting for the other shoe to drop. Sure, Thompson might be on his best behavior right now. But it is probably only a matter of time before he goes behind her back again.

“The main question everyone has now is: ‘When will he cheat again?’ It’s not a matter of will he? But it’s a matter of when will he,” an insider dished. “This should be the best time of her life but it’s been overshadowed with something so awful.”

But not everyone is voicing negative opinions about Khloe getting back together with Thompson. “Kylie and Kendall [Jenner] are the closest with Khloe,” the source revealed. “Those are her girls. They’re being really supportive. They’re not making any judgment.”

“You’ll never hear the girls say anything negative about Tristan publicly. They’ll always suck it up. They’ll never tear down one of their sisters. If Khloe loves him, they’ll love him because he’s in her life and is connected to them forever now,” the source continued.

On the other hand, Khloe’s fans are disappointed that she chose to stay with Thompson, and they are making their thoughts heard on Twitter.