“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian has been through hell during the last days of her pregnancy and after, especially since she learned that her boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had been cheating on her.

However, she stood by his side throughout the ordeal - even though friends, family, and fans were saying otherwise. Now, Khloe’s decision is paying off.

“Khloe and Tristan seem to be in the best place they’ve been since the scandal,” a source shared with People.

“Khloe’s super family-focused and wants to keep her family together. The focus is on their newborn daughter,” the source added. “Tristan’s been supportive and helping out when he can. No one was anticipating he was gonna come out with her and that they would be so public last night.”

The source continued that Khloe’s family did not appreciate her decision to stay with the basketball player. But the new mom is taking everything in stride.

“Khloe doesn’t seem too concerned how they feel about Tristan,” one family source said. “She still thinks she’s making the best choice for her and True. She doesn’t need her family’s approval and will keep doing her thing.”

In fact, Khloe is even dreaming about marrying Thompson someday. It remains to be seen how her inner circle will react, but a different source earlier dished that Khloe is dead set on her future with the athlete.

“Khloe wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” the source earlier shared. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies.”

Meanwhile, a different insider said that her friends and family are walking on eggshells as far as Thompson is concerned. While they do not like him, they cannot openly express their disapproval because they risk facing her displeasure.

“Those around Khloe are trying to be as supportive to her as they can. It’s hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloe,” the insider told Us Weekly. Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil